Kadant (KAI) Given a $112.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) has been given a $112.00 price target by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

KAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Kadant stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.75. 22 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.29. Kadant has a 12-month low of $90.65 and a 12-month high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.72 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 6.91%. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,175. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAI. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Milestone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

