K12 Inc. (LRN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for K12 in a report released on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for K12’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.82 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. K12’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of K12 from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $21.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $875.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. K12 has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

In related news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $153,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Howard D. Polsky sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $36,592.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,310 shares of company stock worth $2,942,495 over the last 90 days. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in K12 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,622,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,937,000 after purchasing an additional 125,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in K12 by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,576,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in K12 by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,995,000 after purchasing an additional 175,751 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in K12 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in K12 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 646,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

