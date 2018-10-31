Just Group (JUST) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Just Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 157.20 ($2.05).

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 94.61 ($1.24) on Wednesday. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.55 ($1.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 173 ($2.26).

Just Group Plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. The company offers de-risking solutions, individually underwritten retirement income products, long term care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. It also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

