Just Eat (JE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Peel Hunt

Just Eat (LON:JE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Just Eat from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Eat to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 854.38 ($11.16).

JE stock opened at GBX 586.80 ($7.67) on Monday. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 544 ($7.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 906 ($11.84).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

