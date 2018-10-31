Jungheinrich (JUN3) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €35.04 ($40.75).

Jungheinrich stock opened at €29.36 ($34.14) on Tuesday. Jungheinrich has a 12 month low of €28.33 ($32.94) and a 12 month high of €42.94 ($49.93).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

