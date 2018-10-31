JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (JPHY) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2129 per share on Monday, November 5th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of JPHY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 2,698 shares of the company traded hands. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

