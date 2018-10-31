JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for St. James’s Place (STJ)

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 1,299 ($16.97) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price target (down previously from GBX 1,180 ($15.42)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($17.90) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,610 ($21.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,387 ($18.12) to GBX 1,456 ($19.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,583 ($20.68) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,329.80 ($17.38).

Shares of LON:STJ traded up GBX 24.20 ($0.32) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,018 ($13.30). 909,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,008 ($13.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.72).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

