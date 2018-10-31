JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.30 ($2.67) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.50 ($2.91) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.14) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.89 ($3.35).

ISP stock opened at €3.08 ($3.58) on Monday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Banking, Internat Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, and Asset Management business units. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

