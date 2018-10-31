JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) a €6.50 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Cfra set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.60 ($6.51).

HEL NOKIA opened at €4.68 ($5.44) on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

