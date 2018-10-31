JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) a €225.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €205.74 ($239.23).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

