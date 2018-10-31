JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Engie (ENGI) a €19.50 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been given a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ENGI. Societe Generale set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.10 ($16.40) price target on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.64 ($18.18).

Shares of ENGI traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €13.54 ($15.74). The company had a trading volume of 13,380,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

