Joshua Foukas Sells 291 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Joshua Foukas sold 291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $32,399.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Foukas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 12th, Joshua Foukas sold 306 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.27, for a total transaction of $39,556.62.

On Thursday, September 6th, Joshua Foukas sold 6,531 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $821,534.49.

USNA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,008. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 675.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USNA. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Sidoti raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. USANA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

