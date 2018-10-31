Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Decreased by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 62,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.2% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $140.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $367.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $118.62 and a 1 year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.54.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,915.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total value of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

