John Md Thomas Sells 5,000 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Director John Md Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile
Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.
