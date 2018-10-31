John Md Thomas Sells 5,000 Shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Director John Md Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,823.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMBC. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,147,000 after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the period. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

