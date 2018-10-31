John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS) Holdings Lifted by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.10% of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at about $795,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a $0.1222 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

