John Bean Technologies (JBT) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-4.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91-1.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $4.00-4.10 EPS.

NYSE JBT traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, reaching $103.97. 234,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,533. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.81 and a 12 month high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of John Bean Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.14.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.