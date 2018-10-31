Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,550 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,507 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,829.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,979,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $181,162,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.50 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

