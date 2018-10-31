JKX Oil and Gas PLC (JKX) Insider Adrian J. G. Coates Acquires 15,000 Shares

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX) insider Adrian J. G. Coates purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £6,450 ($8,428.07).

JKX Oil and Gas stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. JKX Oil and Gas PLC has a one year low of GBX 10.07 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35).

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, Hungary, and Slovakia. It has total reserves of approximately 109.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

