JKX Oil and Gas PLC (JKX) Insider Adrian J. G. Coates Acquires 15,000 Shares

JKX Oil and Gas PLC (LON:JKX) insider Adrian J. G. Coates purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £6,450 ($8,428.07).
JKX Oil and Gas stock opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. JKX Oil and Gas PLC has a one year low of GBX 10.07 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 27.10 ($0.35).
About JKX Oil and Gas
Featured Article: Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.