Jianpu Technology (JT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Shares of JT opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Jianpu Technology has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. On average, analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 87.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,897,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after purchasing an additional 882,614 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 724,493 shares during the period. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 42.3% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 4,117,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,801 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

