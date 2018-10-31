Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Juniper Networks in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

JNPR opened at $28.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.85. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,027,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 646.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,673,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,922 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 739.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,573,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,476 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,861,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,664,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,974.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $139,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,160. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

