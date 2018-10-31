Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Newmont Mining in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont Mining’s FY2019 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Newmont Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NEM. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont Mining from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Newmont Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

NEM opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Newmont Mining has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth $23,387,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 6.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,598,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,716,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 15.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after acquiring an additional 208,625 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 166,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $37,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $347,713 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Newmont Mining’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Newmont Mining Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

