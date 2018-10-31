JCSD Capital LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Op Bancorp (OPBK)

JCSD Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,620 shares during the quarter. Op Bancorp comprises about 2.5% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JCSD Capital LLC owned about 2.15% of Op Bancorp worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Op Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 558,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Op Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $7,146,000.

In related news, insider Steve K. Park sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $313,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:OPBK opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Op Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Op Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

