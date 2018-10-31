Jason Industries (JASN) Announces Earnings Results

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jason Industries had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. Jason Industries updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Jason Industries stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,968. Jason Industries has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffry N. Quinn sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 183,651 shares of company stock worth $484,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JASN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jason Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

About Jason Industries

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.