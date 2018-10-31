Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $592.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JHG opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.35 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

