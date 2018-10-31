James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,320 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Progressive by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Progressive by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,725,000 after acquiring an additional 188,567 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Progressive by 599.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 321,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after acquiring an additional 275,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive stock opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. Progressive Corp has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “$60.39” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of Progressive to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 390,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,095,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,600 shares of company stock worth $8,325,164 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

