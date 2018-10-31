James Investment Research Inc. Buys Shares of 99,170 Conduent Inc (CNDT)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 99,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 303.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,772 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the third quarter valued at $27,137,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 204.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,618,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,447 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,151,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President David Amoriell sold 33,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $722,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 83,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Conduent Inc has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $23.39.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conduent to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Conduent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Conduent Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

