James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of Arch Coal Inc (ARCH)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Arch Coal worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Coal alerts:

ARCH stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. Arch Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $3.31. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Coal from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “$79.11” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Coal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.