Jabil Inc (JBL) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $37.00 price target on Jabil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jabil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,801,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,074,688.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,971,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 78,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.40. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

