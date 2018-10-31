J Alexanders (JAX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

J Alexanders (NYSE:JAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. J Alexanders had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect J Alexanders to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of J Alexanders stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. J Alexanders has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J Alexanders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th.

J Alexanders Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. It operates four complementary upscale dining restaurant concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River).

