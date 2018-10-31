ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF (FLOT) Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF by 474.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. ISHARES TR/FLTG RATE NT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

