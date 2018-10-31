iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,709 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $125,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $178.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $160.85 and a 52 week high of $209.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

