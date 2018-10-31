iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Sold by Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC

Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,574,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.1011 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.