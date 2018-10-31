iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Holdings Reduced by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3,687.7% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,372,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,367,000 after buying an additional 1,335,901 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $175.64 and a 1 year high of $220.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2931 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

