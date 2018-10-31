iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) Position Cut by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 1.0% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0324 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

