iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (EWU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index (NYSEARCA:EWU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,295,563 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the September 28th total of 715,744 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,193,159 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWU. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 232,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom Index has a 52 week low of $30.77 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

