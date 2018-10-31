ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT (EEMV) Position Boosted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT (BMV:EEMV) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period.

Shares of BMV:EEMV remained flat at $$54.34 during trading hours on Wednesday. ISHARES Inc/EDGE MSCI Min VOLAT has a 1 year low of $980.00 and a 1 year high of $1,213.06.

