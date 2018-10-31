iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (IAT) Stake Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. (BMV:IAT) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.41% of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,766,000 after acquiring an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,900,000 after acquiring an additional 289,507 shares during the period.

Shares of IAT opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind. has a fifty-two week low of $722.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2556 per share. This is an increase from iShares Dow Jones US Reg Banks Ind.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

