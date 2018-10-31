iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (IHI) Short Interest Update

iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,198,226 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the September 28th total of 708,268 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,278 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

IHI stock opened at $203.96 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a twelve month low of $2,806.59 and a twelve month high of $3,563.30.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.1046 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 9.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 15.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.