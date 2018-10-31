iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,549,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.60 and a twelve month high of $106.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.2042 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

