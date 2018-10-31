iRobot (IRBT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, iRobit’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company’s third-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings came in at $1.12 per share, remarkably outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents, as well as came in higher than the year-ago tally of 76 cents per share. iRobot believes stronger demand for innovative home-robotic products and marketing programswill continue to drive its revenues and profitability in the upcoming quarters. However, the 10% tariff imposed on China-manufactured robotic vacuums might impose near-term cost pressure on iRobot. Also, business rivalry within the U.S. robotic vacuum cleaning market remains a cause of concern.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRBT. Sidoti downgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded iRobot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $80.74 on Monday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $55.77 and a 1 year high of $118.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.64. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Alison Dean sold 18,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,924,415.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,063,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christian Cerda sold 59,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $6,394,662.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,857.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,289 shares of company stock worth $17,014,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 187.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 21.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iRobot by 24.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iRobot by 702.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 442,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,399,000 after purchasing an additional 387,573 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

