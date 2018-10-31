IPSEN S A/S (IPSEY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of IPSEY opened at $34.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.22. IPSEN S A/S has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

