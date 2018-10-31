IPG Photonics (IPGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. IPG Photonics updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-1.50 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

IPG Photonics stock traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 214,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 8.73. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $107.59 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Several research firms recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.25.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

