IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 46.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $501,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 44.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $107.59 and a 52 week high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $222.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.25.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.