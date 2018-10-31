IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Holdings Reduced by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,148,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 593,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,048,000 after acquiring an additional 191,959 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 418,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 263.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,141,000 after acquiring an additional 302,662 shares during the period. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Longbow Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.25.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $139.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $107.59 and a twelve month high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

