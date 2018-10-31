Investors Sell Union Pacific (UNP) on Strength (UNP)

Traders sold shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $125.50 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $200.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.10 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Union Pacific had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Union Pacific traded up $4.94 for the day and closed at $146.28

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. TD Securities downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. grace capital bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Union Pacific by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

