Investors Sell Sherwin-Williams (SHW) on Strength (SHW)

Investors sold shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $137.11 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $192.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $55.56 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Sherwin-Williams had the 32nd highest net out-flow for the day. Sherwin-Williams traded up $8.67 for the day and closed at $393.47

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.40.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.16, for a total value of $380,231.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,372.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.04, for a total transaction of $2,326,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,975.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $2,941,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 168.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.