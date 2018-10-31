Investors Sell salesforce.com (CRM) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $182.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $288.81 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $105.88 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, salesforce.com had the 15th highest net out-flow for the day. salesforce.com traded up $5.07 for the day and closed at $137.24Specifically, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $747,684.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,642.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,703,900 and have sold 518,989 shares worth $78,261,847. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on salesforce.com to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Societe Generale set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,655,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,091,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,408 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13,746.1% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,034,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,382 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,533,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,545,000 after acquiring an additional 961,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7,692.8% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 931,003 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after acquiring an additional 919,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

