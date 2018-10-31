Investors Sell JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) on Strength (JPM)

Traders sold shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $290.23 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $604.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $314.64 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, JPMorgan Chase & Co. had the 3rd highest net out-flow for the day. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded up $2.32 for the day and closed at $109.02

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.44.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $354.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,625,000 after purchasing an additional 29,540 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 140,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 136,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.