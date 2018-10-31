Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on The Ultimate Software Group (ULTI)

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,161 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,477% compared to the average volume of 137 put options.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total transaction of $139,733.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Phenicie sold 5,000 shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.07, for a total transaction of $1,395,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,505 shares of company stock worth $4,329,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTI. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 83.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ultimate Software Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ULTI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $288.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “$293.94” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $271.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a 52-week low of $193.08 and a 52-week high of $332.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 335.38, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Ultimate Software Group will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

