Investors Buy Shares of Mastercard (MA) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on weakness during trading on Tuesday. $494.61 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $384.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $110.60 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Mastercard had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. Mastercard traded down ($3.31) for the day and closed at $187.73

A number of analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

The stock has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Criterion Capital Management LLC now owns 171,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mastercard by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $587,406,000 after purchasing an additional 310,839 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 95,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

